Unveiling Rithm (RITM) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Rithm (RITM - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.08 billion, exhibiting an increase of 38.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Rithm metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Interest income' of $459.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +32.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Gain on sale of originated mortgage loans, net' reaching $106.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Servicing revenue, net' at $369.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Over the past month, Rithm shares have recorded returns of -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RITM will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>