We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Mondelez (MDLZ) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez (MDLZ - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. Revenues are expected to be $9.16 billion, down 0.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Mondelez metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- North America' to reach $2.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' should come in at $3.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- AMEA' to come in at $1.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' will likely reach $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- AMEA- Non-GAAP' will reach $351.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $361 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Europe- Non-GAAP' stands at $548.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $567 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- North America- Non-GAAP' at $573.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $606 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' will reach $178.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $156 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mondelez here>>>
Shares of Mondelez have demonstrated returns of +1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MDLZ is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>