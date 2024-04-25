Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Dover (DOV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Dover Corporation (DOV - Free Report) reported $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. EPS of $1.95 for the same period compares to $1.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion, representing a surprise of +2.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dover performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Engineered Products: $543.14 million compared to the $492.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Clean Energy & Fueling: $445.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $429.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$1.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$1.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.5%.
  • Revenue- Pumps & Process Solutions: $465.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $438.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.
  • Revenue- Climate & Sustainability Technologies: $364.29 million compared to the $418.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year.
  • Revenue- Imaging & Identification: $276.81 million versus $278.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Products: $110.33 million versus $86.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy & Fueling: $77.60 million compared to the $84.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Climate & Sustainability Technologies: $58.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $70.97 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Pumps & Process Solutions: $130.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Imaging & Identification: $73.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.02 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dover here>>>

Shares of Dover have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dover Corporation (DOV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise