Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Lazard (LAZ) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Lazard (LAZ - Free Report) reported $746.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 41.7%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to -$0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $691.23 million, representing a surprise of +8.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lazard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets under management - Total Fixed Income: $47.22 billion versus $60.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Assets under management - End of Period: $250.43 billion versus $299.89 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenue- Financial Advisory- Non-GAAP: $446.63 million versus $406.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +63.1% change.
  • Operating revenue- Corporate- Non-GAAP: $24 million versus $6.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -308.9% change.
  • Operating revenue- Asset Management- Non-GAAP: $275.93 million versus $278.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lazard here>>>

Shares of Lazard have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise