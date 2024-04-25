Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP - Free Report) reported $3.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +11.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Keurig Dr Pepper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S. Coffee: $911 million compared to the $882.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International: $464 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $449.72 million.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Refreshment Beverages: $2.09 billion compared to the $2.10 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

