Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Dow Inc. (DOW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) reported $10.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.2%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +19.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dow Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Packaging & Specialty Plastics: $5.43 billion compared to the $5.72 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corporate: $175 million versus $85.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +110.8% change.
  • Revenues- Performance Materials & Coatings: $2.15 billion versus $1.99 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.
  • Revenues- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: $3.01 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%.
  • Operating EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics: $605 million compared to the $941.52 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Corporate: -$59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$63.09 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings: $41 million compared to the $235.48 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: $87 million versus $171.45 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dow Inc. here>>>

Shares of Dow Inc. have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

