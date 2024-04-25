Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Tri Pointe (TPH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Tri Pointe Homes (TPH - Free Report) reported $918.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.5%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $846.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was +49.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tri Pointe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net new home orders: 1,814 compared to the 1,661 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • New homes delivered: 1,393 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,302.
  • Average sales price of homes delivered: $659 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $650.11.
  • Average sales price in backlog: $712 versus $705.95 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Backlog (estimated dollar value): $1.95 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion.
  • Backlog (homes): 2,741 versus 2,679 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Selling communities at end of period: 156 compared to the 159 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales revenue: $918.35 million compared to the $846.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year.
  • Income before income taxes- Financial services: $4.47 million versus $4.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tri Pointe here>>>

Shares of Tri Pointe have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise