Back to top

Image: Bigstock

First Foundation (FFWM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, First Foundation (FFWM - Free Report) reported revenue of $51.07 million, down 27.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.93 million, representing a surprise of -13.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Foundation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP): 98.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 98%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 1.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.
  • Average Balances - Total interest-earnings assets: $13 billion compared to the $12.88 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized: 0% versus 0% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $24.02 million compared to the $22.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $38.39 million compared to the $46.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest income: $12.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.21 million.
  • Asset management, consulting and other fees: $8.61 million versus $9.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other income: $2.07 million compared to the $2.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Foundation here>>>

Shares of First Foundation have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise