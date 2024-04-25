Back to top

Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Lakeland Financial (LKFN - Free Report) reported revenue of $60.03 million, down 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.1 million, representing a surprise of +3.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lakeland Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Efficiency ratio: 51.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 49.8%.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $12.61 million compared to the $10.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Lakeland Financial have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

