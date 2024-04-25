Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Astrazeneca (AZN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Astrazeneca (AZN - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.68 billion, up 16.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.92 billion, representing a surprise of +6.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Astrazeneca performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Crestor- U.S. Sales: $10 million compared to the $10.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.6% year over year.
  • Product Sales- Rare Disease- Kanuma- Europe: $15 million compared to the $13.69 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Fasenra- U.S. Sales: $210 million compared to the $227.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Brilinta- U.S. Sales: $163 million compared to the $173.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year.
  • Product Sales- CVRM- Brilinta: $323 million versus $314.70 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.
  • Product Sales- CVRM- Farxiga: $1.85 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42%.
  • Product Sales- CVRM- Andexxa- Total: $47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $54.18 million.
  • Product Sales- Rare Disease- Soliris- Total: $739 million versus $726.45 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Product Sales- Rare Disease- Strensiq- Total: $313 million versus $303.77 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Product Sales- Rare Disease- Kanuma- Total: $53 million versus $44.73 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Product Sales- Rare Disease- Total: $2.10 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.04 billion.
  • Product Sales- Other Medicines- Total: $293 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $277.04 million.
Shares of Astrazeneca have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

