American Airlines (AAL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2024, American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.57 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.34, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.59 billion, representing a surprise of -0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -21.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.28.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total: 17.72 cents versus 17.78 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
- Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total: 13.49 cents versus 13.52 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
- Available seat miles - Total: 70,516 million versus 69,868.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Passenger load factor (percent) - Total: 81.5% versus 82% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Passenger revenue per ASM - Total: 16.25 cents versus 16.44 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total revenue per ASM - Total: 17.83 cents versus 17.97 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total: 2.86 $/gal versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.84 $/gal.
- Fuel consumption - Total: 1,042 MGal versus 1,052.37 MGal estimated by three analysts on average.
- Yield - Total: 19.94 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 19.85 cents.
- Revenue- Passenger: $11.46 billion compared to the $11.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Other: $925 million versus $890.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
- Revenue- Cargo: $187 million versus $197.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.1% change.
Shares of American Airlines have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.