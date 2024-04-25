Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL - Free Report) reported $78.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.77 million, representing a surprise of +3.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amalgamated Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 48.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51.5%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $7.85 billion versus $7.80 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $68.04 million compared to the $67.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $6.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.89 million.
  • Trust department fees: $3.85 million versus $3.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-interest income: $10.23 million compared to the $8.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Amalgamated Financial have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

