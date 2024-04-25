TransUnion (TRU) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, TransUnion (
Revenue- Consumer Interactive: $139.30 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $141.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Revenue- International: $236.30 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $219.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%. Revenue- U.S. Markets: $788.60 million compared to the $634.90 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year. Revenue- Total intersegment eliminations: -$3.70 million compared to the -$19.96 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -81.2% year over year. Revenue- Total gross revenue: $1.02 billion compared to the $996.61 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific: $25.30 million compared to the $22.69 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK: $54.20 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $49.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa: $15.10 million versus $15.01 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- India: $71.10 million versus $67.09 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30% change. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America: $32.90 million compared to the $30.88 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Markets- Financial Services: $351.70 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $329.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Revenue- U.S. Markets- Emerging Verticals: $297.50 million compared to the $307.01 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.
TransUnion (TRU) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $977.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was +13.58%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how TransUnion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Consumer Interactive: $139.30 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $141.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
- Revenue- International: $236.30 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $219.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%.
- Revenue- U.S. Markets: $788.60 million compared to the $634.90 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Total intersegment eliminations: -$3.70 million compared to the -$19.96 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -81.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Total gross revenue: $1.02 billion compared to the $996.61 million average estimate based on 12 analysts.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific: $25.30 million compared to the $22.69 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK: $54.20 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $49.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa: $15.10 million versus $15.01 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue- India: $71.10 million versus $67.09 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30% change.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America: $32.90 million compared to the $30.88 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.
- Revenue- U.S. Markets- Financial Services: $351.70 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $329.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
- Revenue- U.S. Markets- Emerging Verticals: $297.50 million compared to the $307.01 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.
Shares of TransUnion have returned -12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.