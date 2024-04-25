Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Xcel (XEL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Xcel Energy (XEL - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.65 billion, down 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 billion, representing a surprise of -9.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xcel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Electric: $2.69 billion versus $3.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.
  • Operating revenues- Electric and natural gas: $3.63 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.
  • Operating revenues- Natural Gas: $941 million compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Xcel here>>>

Shares of Xcel have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise