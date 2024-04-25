Sonic Automotive (SAH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Sonic Automotive (
SAH Quick Quote SAH - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.38 billion, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.36, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.4 billion, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Sonic Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total new vehicle units: 25,676 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25,936. Gross Profit Per Unit - Total New Vehicle: $3,692 compared to the $3,934.92 average estimate based on two analysts. Gross Profit Per Unit - Used Vehicle: $1,592 versus $1,430.44 estimated by two analysts on average. Total used vehicle units: 25,666 versus 35,018 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Parts, service and collision repair: $446.70 million versus $452.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change. Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net: $169 million compared to the $153.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year. Revenues- Wholesale vehicles: $77.30 million versus $69.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change. Revenues- New vehicles: $1.48 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Revenues- Total vehicles: $2.77 billion compared to the $2.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year. Revenues- Used vehicles: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year. Revenues- Powersports: $27.70 million versus $38.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- New vehicles - Fleet: $19.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%. View all Key Company Metrics for Sonic Automotive here>>>
Shares of Sonic Automotive have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Sonic Automotive (SAH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Sonic Automotive (SAH - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.38 billion, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.36, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.4 billion, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Sonic Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Sonic Automotive here>>>
- Total new vehicle units: 25,676 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25,936.
- Gross Profit Per Unit - Total New Vehicle: $3,692 compared to the $3,934.92 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Gross Profit Per Unit - Used Vehicle: $1,592 versus $1,430.44 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total used vehicle units: 25,666 versus 35,018 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Parts, service and collision repair: $446.70 million versus $452.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
- Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net: $169 million compared to the $153.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Wholesale vehicles: $77.30 million versus $69.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change.
- Revenues- New vehicles: $1.48 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.
- Revenues- Total vehicles: $2.77 billion compared to the $2.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Used vehicles: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Powersports: $27.70 million versus $38.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- New vehicles - Fleet: $19.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
Shares of Sonic Automotive have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.