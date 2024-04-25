Back to top

A.O. Smith (AOS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, A.O. Smith (AOS - Free Report) reported revenue of $978.8 million, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $994.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was +1.01%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how A.O. Smith performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $766.30 million compared to the $773.44 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Inter-segment sales: -$14.40 million compared to the -$6.32 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +166.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of World: $226.90 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $227.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Segment Operating Earnings (NON-GAAP)- Inter-segment earnings elimination: -$0.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$17.38 million.
  • Segment Operating Earnings (GAAP)- Corporate expense: -$21.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$15.04 million.
Shares of A.O. Smith have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

