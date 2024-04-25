Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.73 billion, up 29.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.77, compared to -$0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31, the EPS surprise was +35.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Royal Caribbean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • APCD (Available passenger cruise days): 12,285.83 Days compared to the 12,311.44 Days average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Occupancy Rate: 107% compared to the 106.6% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Passenger Cruise Days: 13,149.71 Days versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13,130.53 Days.
  • Net Cruise Costs per APCD: $154.65 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $158.61.
  • Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD: $129.91 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.63.
  • Passengers Carried: 2,054.38 thousand versus 2,053.82 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Onboard and other: $1.19 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
  • Revenues- Passenger ticket: $2.54 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Royal Caribbean here>>>

Shares of Royal Caribbean have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise