Compared to Estimates, Wex (WEX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Wex (
WEX Quick Quote WEX - Free Report) reported $652.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $3.46 for the same period compares to $3.31 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $653.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.47, the EPS surprise was -0.29%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Wex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Mobility - Payment processing transactions: 136.9 million versus 139.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Mobility- Average US fuel price: 3.56 $/gal compared to the 3.46 $/gal average estimate based on four analysts. Benefits - Purchase volume: $2.11 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Corporate Payments - Purchase volume: $23.95 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22.66 billion. Revenues- Mobility: $339 million versus $345.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change. Revenues- Corporate Payments: $122.50 million versus $119.10 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change. Revenues- Benefits: $191.20 million compared to the $188.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year. Revenues- Finance fees: $70.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $81.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%. Revenues- Other: $107.10 million compared to the $103.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.8% year over year. Revenues- Payment processing: $302 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $295.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Revenues- Account servicing: $173.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $176.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Revenues- Mobility- Payment processing: $170.70 million compared to the $170.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Wex here>>>
Shares of Wex have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Wex (WEX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Wex (WEX - Free Report) reported $652.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $3.46 for the same period compares to $3.31 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $653.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.47, the EPS surprise was -0.29%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Wex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Wex here>>>
- Mobility - Payment processing transactions: 136.9 million versus 139.57 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Mobility- Average US fuel price: 3.56 $/gal compared to the 3.46 $/gal average estimate based on four analysts.
- Benefits - Purchase volume: $2.11 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Corporate Payments - Purchase volume: $23.95 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22.66 billion.
- Revenues- Mobility: $339 million versus $345.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.
- Revenues- Corporate Payments: $122.50 million versus $119.10 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.
- Revenues- Benefits: $191.20 million compared to the $188.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.
- Revenues- Finance fees: $70.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $81.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%.
- Revenues- Other: $107.10 million compared to the $103.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Payment processing: $302 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $295.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
- Revenues- Account servicing: $173.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $176.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
- Revenues- Mobility- Payment processing: $170.70 million compared to the $170.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
Shares of Wex have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.