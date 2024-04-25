Back to top

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Willis Towers Watson (WTW - Free Report) reported $2.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $3.29 for the same period compares to $2.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.21, the EPS surprise was +2.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Willis Towers Watson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career: $1.34 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
  • Revenue- Risk and Broking: $978 million compared to the $972.07 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Segment Revenue: $2.31 billion compared to the $2.33 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Reimbursable expenses and other: $21 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $34.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -60.4%.
  • Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking: $203 million versus $199.68 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career: $336 million versus $326.88 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Willis Towers Watson have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

