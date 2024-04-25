Back to top

Orion Marine (ORN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Orion Marine Group (ORN - Free Report) reported revenue of $160.67 million, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.12, compared to -$0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Orion Marine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Contract revenues- Concrete Segment: $54.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $76.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32%.
  • Contract revenues- Marine Segment: $106.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.1%.
  • Operating income (loss)- Concrete segment: $1.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$1.89 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Marine segment: -$4.87 million compared to the -$1.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Orion Marine have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

