Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Tractor Supply (TSCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.39 billion, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.83, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70, the EPS surprise was +7.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tractor Supply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales (decrease)/increase: 1.1% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.
  • Number of stores - Tractor Supply: 2,233 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,235.
  • Number of stores: 2,435 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,436.
  • Number of stores - Petsense: 202 compared to the 200 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total Selling Square Footage: 38.14 Msq ft versus the five-analyst average estimate of 38.83 Msq ft.
  • New stores opened - Tractor Supply: 17 versus 19 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • New stores opened - Petsense: 4 compared to the 3 average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tractor Supply here>>>

Shares of Tractor Supply have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

