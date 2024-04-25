Back to top

Strategic Education (STRA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) reported $290.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +85.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Strategic Education performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Australia/New Zealand: $41.50 million versus $42.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Education Technology Services: $18.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.89 million.
  • Revenues- U.S. Higher Education Segment: $196.90 million versus $209.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Strategic Education have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

