Textron (TXT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Textron (TXT - Free Report) reported $3.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $1.05 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.34 billion, representing a surprise of -6.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Textron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron Aviation: $1.19 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
- Revenues- Manufacturing- Bell: $727 million versus $764.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.
- Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron systems: $306 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $312.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
- Revenues- Finance: $15 million versus $10.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25% change.
- Revenues- Textron eAviation: $7 million compared to the $10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +75% year over year.
- Revenues- Manufacturing: $3.12 billion compared to the $3.30 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Manufacturing- Industrial: $892 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $925.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
- Segment Profit- Textron Aviation: $143 million compared to the $146.12 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Profit- Bell: $80 million versus $75.68 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Segment Profit- Textron Systems: $38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $35.45 million.
- Segment profit- Industrial: $29 million compared to the $55.66 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment profit- Manufacturing: $272 million versus $291.75 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Textron have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.