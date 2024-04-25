Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Integer (ITGR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Integer (ITGR - Free Report) reported $414.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $413.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was +1.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Integer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- IMC - Cardio & Vascular: $221.84 million versus $217.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.
  • Revenue- IMC - Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation: $156.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $157.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Revenue- IMC - Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical: $29.12 million compared to the $26.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Medical Sales: $407.21 million versus $402.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Non-Medical: $7.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -47.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Integer here>>>

Shares of Integer have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise