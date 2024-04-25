Compared to Estimates, FTI Consulting (FCN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

FTI Consulting (
FCN Quick Quote FCN - Free Report) reported $928.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. EPS of $2.23 for the same period compares to $1.34 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $884.91 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76, the EPS surprise was +26.70%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how FTI Consulting performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Number of revenue - generating professionals: 6,366 versus 6,524 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of revenue - generating professionals - Forensic and Litigation Consulting: 1,463 compared to the 1,470 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of revenue - generating professionals - Economic Consulting: 1,091 compared to the 1,112 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of revenue - generating professionals - Technology: 646 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 653. Number of revenue - generating professionals - Strategic Communications: 981 versus 1,034 estimated by two analysts on average. Utilization rates of billable professionals - Forensic and Litigation Consulting: 59% versus 57% estimated by two analysts on average. Utilization rates of billable professionals - Economic Consulting: 68% compared to the 64.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Corporate Finance & Restructuring: $366.01 million compared to the $347.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22% year over year. Revenues- Forensic and Litigation Consulting: $176.07 million compared to the $164.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. Revenues- Strategic Communications: $81.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $84.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Revenues- Technology: $100.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Revenues- Economic Consulting: $204.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $187.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.6%. View all Key Company Metrics for FTI Consulting here>>>
Shares of FTI Consulting have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, FTI Consulting (FCN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
FTI Consulting (FCN - Free Report) reported $928.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. EPS of $2.23 for the same period compares to $1.34 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $884.91 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76, the EPS surprise was +26.70%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how FTI Consulting performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for FTI Consulting here>>>
- Number of revenue - generating professionals: 6,366 versus 6,524 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of revenue - generating professionals - Forensic and Litigation Consulting: 1,463 compared to the 1,470 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Number of revenue - generating professionals - Economic Consulting: 1,091 compared to the 1,112 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Number of revenue - generating professionals - Technology: 646 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 653.
- Number of revenue - generating professionals - Strategic Communications: 981 versus 1,034 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Utilization rates of billable professionals - Forensic and Litigation Consulting: 59% versus 57% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Utilization rates of billable professionals - Economic Consulting: 68% compared to the 64.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Corporate Finance & Restructuring: $366.01 million compared to the $347.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22% year over year.
- Revenues- Forensic and Litigation Consulting: $176.07 million compared to the $164.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Strategic Communications: $81.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $84.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
- Revenues- Technology: $100.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
- Revenues- Economic Consulting: $204.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $187.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.6%.
Shares of FTI Consulting have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.