Compared to Estimates, Old Republic (ORI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Old Republic International (ORI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.85 billion, up 6.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the EPS surprise was +1.52%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Old Republic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

- General Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio: 62.7% versus 63.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
- General Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio: 27.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 28%.
- Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio: 102.5% versus 97% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Title Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio: 100.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 94.5%.
- General Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio: 90.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91.5%.
- Operating Revenue- General Insurance Segment: $1.26 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
- Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment: $561.30 million compared to the $598.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.
- Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net premiums earned: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
- Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income: $15.70 million compared to the $15.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.
- Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Other income: $41.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
- Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned: $545.40 million versus $583.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.
- Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net investment income: $131.10 million versus $123.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.6% change.
Shares of Old Republic have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.