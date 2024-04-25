Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Nasdaq (NDAQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.12 billion, up 22.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was -3.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nasdaq performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 29.2% versus 30% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading: 16.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 16.8%.
  • Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading: 11.8 billion versus 11.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 43.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 43.41 million.
  • Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms: $479 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $459.46 million.
  • Net Revenues- Financial Technology: $392 million versus $398.34 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Market Services: $237 million compared to the $248.15 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues: $186 million compared to the $190.57 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues: $125 million compared to the $127.91 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues: $168 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $141.22 million.
  • Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Regulatory Technology: $90 million versus $143.70 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Capital Markets Technology: $238 million versus $231.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nasdaq here>>>

Shares of Nasdaq have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise