Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, HarborOne Bancorp (HONE - Free Report) reported revenue of $41.32 million, down 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.98 million, representing a surprise of +3.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HarborOne Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.2% versus 2.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 76.4% compared to the 81.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $10.74 million versus $10.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $30.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.38 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for HarborOne Bancorp here>>>

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise