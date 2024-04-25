Back to top

OSI (OSIS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $405.41 million, up 33.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.16, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $403.46 million, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OSI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Security division: $285.96 million versus $278.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60% change.
  • Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$10.02 million compared to the -$14.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, including intersegment revenues: $87.97 million versus $98.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
  • Revenues- Healthcare division: $41.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.
Shares of OSI have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

