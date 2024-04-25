Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Comcast (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) reported $30.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $0.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +6.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Comcast performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customer relationships - Total Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships: 51,971 thousand compared to the 52,103.09 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Domestic Video Customers - Net Additions / (Losses): -487 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -540.63 thousand.
  • Customer relationships - International Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships: 17,782 thousand versus 17,863.67 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Customer relationships - Business Services Connectivity Customer Relationships: 2,634 thousand compared to the 2,645.49 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Content & Experiences- Media: $6.37 billion versus $6.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Connectivity & Platforms- Total: $20.28 billion versus $20.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Content & Experiences- Theme Parks: $1.98 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Content & Experiences- Studios: $2.74 billion versus $2.80 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Business Services Connectivity: $2.41 billion versus $2.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Total: $17.87 billion compared to the $17.72 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Other: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Advertising: $951 million versus $878.66 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Comcast here>>>

Shares of Comcast have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise