Compared to Estimates, Hertz Global (HTZ) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ - Free Report) reported $2.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of -$1.28 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.45, the EPS surprise was -184.44%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Hertz Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Hertz Global here>>>
- Americas RAC - Average vehicles: 450,585 compared to the 426,806 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Americas RAC - Transaction days: 30,560 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 28,924.46 Days.
- Americas RAC - Total RPD: $56.92 versus $59.28 estimated by two analysts on average.
- International RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month: $326 compared to the $224.43 average estimate based on two analysts.
- International RAC- Average vehicles: 96,907 versus 94,575 estimated by two analysts on average.
- International RAC - Transaction days: 6,294 Days versus 6,469.26 Days estimated by two analysts on average.
- International RAC - Total RPD: $55.52 versus $54.47 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Americas RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month: $649 versus $350 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenue- International RAC: $341 million versus $340.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenue- Americas RAC: $1.74 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Hertz Global have returned -28.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.