Harley-Davidson (
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Harley-Davidson (HOG - Free Report) reported $1.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.9%. EPS of $1.72 for the same period compares to $2.04 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of +4.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Harley-Davidson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue: $1.48 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.
- Revenue- Financial services/ HDFS revenue: $248.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $245.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
- Revenue- Live Wire: $4.70 million versus $12.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Other: $15.33 million versus $10.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50.6% change.
- Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Parts & Accessories: $166.19 million versus $155.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
- Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Apparel: $64.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $69.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.
- Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Licensing: $8.93 million versus $5.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.8% change.
- Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Motorcycles: $1.22 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
- Operating Income- Motorcycles and Related Products/ HDMC: $238.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $259.93 million.
- Operating income- Live Wire: -$29.24 million versus -$40.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating Income- Financial Services/ HDFS: $53.88 million versus $33.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Harley-Davidson have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.