We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bread Financial (BFH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2024, Bread Financial Holdings (BFH - Free Report) reported revenue of $991 million, down 23.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.73, compared to $9.08 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $994.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.92, the EPS surprise was -6.51%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Bread Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Bread Financial here>>>
- Net Interest Margin: 18.7% compared to the 19.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Efficiency Ratio: 48.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 53.7%.
- Common equity tier 1 Capital Ratio: 12.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.3%.
- Total interest income: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Interest on cash and investment securities: $53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $51.82 million.
- Interchange revenue, net of retailer shares arrangements: -$92 million versus -$85.63 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Interest and fees on loans: $1.25 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net interest income: $1.05 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total non-interest income: -$61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$49.42 million.
- Other Non-Interest Income: $31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $36.19 million.
Shares of Bread Financial have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.