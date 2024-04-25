For the quarter ended March 2024, Merck (

Merck (MRK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2024, Merck (MRK - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.78 billion, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.07, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.94, the EPS surprise was +6.70%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Merck performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Merck here>>>
- Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion - U.S. $329 million compared to the $301.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year.
- Product sales- Other revenues - International: $190 million compared to the $198.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year.
- Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - U.S. $4.12 billion versus $4.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change.
- Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion - International: $111 million compared to the $124.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -47.1% year over year.
- Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion: $440 million versus $426.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change.
- Segment revenues- Animal health: $1.51 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
- Sales- Vaccines- Pneumovax: $61 million compared to the $70.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.5% year over year.
- Sales- RotaTeq: $216 million compared to the $260.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.3% year over year.
- Sales- Vaccines- ProQuar/M-M-R II/Varivax: $570 million compared to the $544.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
- Sales- Vaccines- Gardasil: $2.25 billion versus $2.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
- Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Reblozyl: $71 million versus $68.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65.1% change.
- Sales- Alliance revenue- Lenvima: $255 million compared to the $265.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.
Shares of Merck have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.