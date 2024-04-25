Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Esquire Financial (ESQ) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $29.25 million, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.20, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.04 million, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Esquire Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 49.8% versus 50.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Interest Earning Assets: $1.52 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion.
  • Net Interest Margin: 6.1% versus 6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Payment processing fees: $5.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.48 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $6.39 million compared to the $6.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $22.86 million compared to the $22.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Esquire Financial have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

