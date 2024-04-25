Tradeweb (TW) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Tradeweb Markets (
TW Quick Quote TW - Free Report) reported revenue of $408.74 million, up 24.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $406.08 million, representing a surprise of +0.66%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Tradeweb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Tradeweb have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
View all Key Company Metrics for Tradeweb here>>>
- Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Credit: $50.39 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $48.77.
- Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Rates: $1.98 compared to the $1.98 average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Equities: $14.68 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $15.46.
- Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Total: $2.56 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.49.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Other: $5.94 million versus $6.02 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Variable: $108.03 million versus $102.39 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.2% change.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Equities- Variable: $24.67 million versus $25.07 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Variable: $12.56 million versus $12.70 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.6% change.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Fixed: $4.23 million compared to the $4.29 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Variable: $153.70 million versus $155.51 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.6% change.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Equities- Fixed: $2.38 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
- Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Fixed: $7.81 million compared to the $7.68 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
Shares of Tradeweb have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.