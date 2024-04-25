Waste Connections (WCN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Waste Connections (
Geographic Revenues- Canada: $280.36 million compared to the $254.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.4% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Southern: $418.95 million compared to the $420.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Central: $360.93 million versus $368.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change. Geographic Revenues- Eastern: $360.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $353.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%. Geographic Revenues- Western: $422.25 million compared to the $514.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year. Revenue Breakdown- E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal: $51.76 million compared to the $63.52 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenue Breakdown- Intermodal and Other: $38.21 million compared to the $38.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Recycling: $31.30 million compared to the $38.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Collection: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenues- Intercompany: -$293.74 million compared to the -$295.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer: $616.95 million compared to the $535.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
Waste Connections (WCN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
View all Key Company Metrics for Waste Connections here>>>
- Geographic Revenues- Canada: $280.36 million compared to the $254.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.4% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues- Southern: $418.95 million compared to the $420.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues- Central: $360.93 million versus $368.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.
- Geographic Revenues- Eastern: $360.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $353.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%.
- Geographic Revenues- Western: $422.25 million compared to the $514.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
- Revenue Breakdown- E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal: $51.76 million compared to the $63.52 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
- Revenue Breakdown- Intermodal and Other: $38.21 million compared to the $38.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
- Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Recycling: $31.30 million compared to the $38.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
- Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Collection: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
- Revenues- Intercompany: -$293.74 million compared to the -$295.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer: $616.95 million compared to the $535.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
Shares of Waste Connections have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.