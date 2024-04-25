Bristol Myers (BMY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates (Revised)

For the quarter ended March 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb (
Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane- U.S. $145 million compared to the $168.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Opdivo- U.S. $1.16 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Pomalyst/Imnovid- U.S. $597 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $570.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Pomalyst/Imnovid- International: $268 million versus $245.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Sotyktu: $44 million compared to the $50.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +175% year over year. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Yervoy: $583 million versus $551.90 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Abecma: $82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $100 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -44.2%. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Breyanzi: $107 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $111.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50.7%. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Camzyos: $84 million versus $104.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +189.7% change. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Reblozyl: $354 million compared to the $324.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +71.8% year over year. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Zeposia: $110 million versus $121.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41% change. Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid: $1.67 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
Bristol Myers (BMY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates (Revised)
For the quarter ended March 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.87 billion, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$4.40, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Bristol Myers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Bristol Myers have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued earlier today, should no longer be relied upon.)