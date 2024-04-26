Back to top

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Q1 Earnings Beat, Stock Rises 3.8%

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB - Free Report) gained 3.8% following the release of better-than-expected first-quarter 2024 results. Earnings per share of $1.18 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. However, the bottom line compared unfavorably with adjusted earnings of $1.38 in the prior-year quarter.

PB completed the acquisition of Lone Star on Apr 1, 2024. As of Mar 31, 2024, Lone Star reported total assets of $1.384 billion, total loans of $1.075 billion and total deposits of $1.241 billion.

Results benefited from nil provisions and an increase in non-interest income. Nevertheless, a fall in net interest income (NII), along with rising expenses, was a major headwind.

Net income available to common shareholders was $110.4 million, down 11.4% year over year.

Revenues Fall, Expenses Increase

Quarterly total revenues were $277.1 million, which declined 1.6% from the prior-year quarter. The top line, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274.9 million.

NII was $238.2 million, down 2.1% year over year. Net interest margin (NIM), on a tax-equivalent basis, decreased 14 basis points to 2.79%. Our estimates for NII and NIM were pegged at $242.4 million and 2.77%, respectively.

Non-interest income was $38.9 million, up 1.6%. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at $32.5 million.

Non-interest expenses increased 10.4% to $135.8 million. The increase was mainly attributed to an increase in salaries and benefits. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense was up 11.2% year over year. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $135.3 million.

The adjusted efficiency ratio was 49.07%, which increased from 43.37% in the prior year quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates lower profitability.

As of Mar 31, 2024, total loans were $21.3 billion, which increased marginally from the previous quarter. Total deposits were $27.2 billion, down marginally. Our estimates for total loans and total deposits were $21.1 billion and $27.6 billion, respectively.

Credit Quality Deteriorates

As of Mar 31, 2024, total non-performing assets were $83.8 million, which rose from $24.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net charge-offs were $2.1 million against $0.6 million recoveries in the year-ago period. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.55%, up from 1.46%.

The company recorded nil provision for credit losses during the reported quarter, reflecting no change from the year-ago quarter.

Capital Ratios Improve, Profitability Ratios Deteriorate

As of Mar 31, 2024, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 15.78%, up from 15.59% in the prior year quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio was 17.08%, up from 16.41%.

At the end of the first quarter, the annualized return on average assets was 1.13%, down from 1.31% at the end of the prior year quarter. Also, the annualized return on average common equity was 6.20%, which fell from 7.38%.

Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares at an average weighted price of $62.12 per share.

Our Take

Prosperity Bancshares' emphasis on strategic acquisitions is expected to contribute to its long-term financial strength. Robust loan and deposit balances are likely to support the top line. However, lower NII, elevated expenses and weak mortgage income remain near-term concerns.

PB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC - Free Report) first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.08 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00. However, the bottom line declined 10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

EWBC’s results were primarily aided by an increase in non-interest income. Also, deposit balances increased sequentially in the quarter. However, lower NII and higher expenses and provisions were the undermining factors.

Webster Financials’ (WBS - Free Report) first-quarter 2024 adjusted quarterly earnings per share of $1.35 missed Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 and compared unfavorably with earnings of $1.49 per share reported a year ago.

WBS’ results were affected by a fall in both NII and deposit balances, along with elevated expenses. However, lower provisions and a rise in loan balances acted as tailwinds.


