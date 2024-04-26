Honeywell International (HON) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Honeywell International Inc. (
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) reported $9.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $2.25 for the same period compares to $2.07 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9 billion, representing a surprise of +1.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.18.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Honeywell International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales- Honeywell Building Technologies: $1.43 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.
- Net Sales- Aerospace: $3.67 billion versus $3.55 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.
- Net Industrial Automation sales: $2.48 billion compared to the $2.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales: $1.53 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net Industrial Automation sales- Productivity Solutions and Services: $322 million compared to the $303.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Industrial Automation sales- Sensing and Safety Technologies: $633 million versus $654.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Industrial Automation sales- Warehouse and Workflow Solutions: $210 million versus $270.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Aerospace Sales- Commercial Aviation Original Equipment: $674 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $649.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%.
- Aerospace Sales- Commercial Aviation Aftermarket: $1.66 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.
- Aerospace Sales- Defense and Space: $1.34 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.5% change.
- Honeywell Building Technologies Sales- Products: $813 million compared to the $899.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.
- Net Industrial Automation sales- Process Solutions: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Honeywell International have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.