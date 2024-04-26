Alphabet (
Shares of Alphabet have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Alphabet (GOOGL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) reported $67.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4%. EPS of $1.89 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was +26.85%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Alphabet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Alphabet here>>>
- Total TAC (traffic acquisition costs): $12.95 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $12.67 billion.
- Headcount (Number of employees): 180,895 compared to the 181,850 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- EMEA: $23.79 billion versus $23.40 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
- Revenues- United States: $38.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $36.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.9%.
- Revenues- Other Americas: $4.65 billion compared to the $4.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.
- Revenues- APAC: $13.29 billion compared to the $13.46 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Google Search & other: $46.16 billion versus $44.73 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change.
- Revenues- YouTube ads: $8.09 billion versus $7.71 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.9% change.
- Revenues- Google Network: $7.41 billion versus $7.67 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
- Revenues- Google advertising: $61.66 billion versus $60.18 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.
- Revenues- Google Cloud: $9.57 billion versus $9.25 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.4% change.
- Revenues- Google Services total: $70.40 billion versus $69.04 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
Shares of Alphabet have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.