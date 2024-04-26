Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Intel (INTC) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Intel (
INTC Quick Quote INTC - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.72 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.76 billion, representing a surprise of -0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Intel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group: $11.93 billion compared to the $12.01 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Network and Edge: $1.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -63.3%. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI: $3.04 billion compared to the $3.31 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.3% year over year. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group: $7.53 billion versus $7.28 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.6% change. Net Revenues- All other- Other: $194 million compared to the $160.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net Revenues- All other- Mobileye: $239 million versus $280.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -47.8% change. Net Revenues- All other- Total: $775 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. Net Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$4.35 billion versus -$4.14 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services: $4.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3602.5%. Net Revenues- All other- Altera: $342 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $680.38 million. Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook: $4.68 billion versus $4.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.4% change. Net Revenues- Client Computing- Desktop: $2.46 billion compared to the $2.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Intel here>>>
Shares of Intel have returned -21.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Intel (INTC) Q1 Earnings
For the quarter ended March 2024, Intel (INTC - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.72 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.76 billion, representing a surprise of -0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Intel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Intel here>>>
- Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group: $11.93 billion compared to the $12.01 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Network and Edge: $1.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -63.3%.
- Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI: $3.04 billion compared to the $3.31 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.3% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group: $7.53 billion versus $7.28 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.6% change.
- Net Revenues- All other- Other: $194 million compared to the $160.48 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net Revenues- All other- Mobileye: $239 million versus $280.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -47.8% change.
- Net Revenues- All other- Total: $775 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion.
- Net Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$4.35 billion versus -$4.14 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services: $4.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3602.5%.
- Net Revenues- All other- Altera: $342 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $680.38 million.
- Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook: $4.68 billion versus $4.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.4% change.
- Net Revenues- Client Computing- Desktop: $2.46 billion compared to the $2.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31% year over year.
Shares of Intel have returned -21.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.