Compared to Estimates, Darling (DAR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Darling Ingredients (DAR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.42 billion, down 20.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Darling performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Feed Ingredients: $889.85 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $865.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.1%.
  • Net Sales- Fuel Ingredients: $139.17 million compared to the $139.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Food Ingredients: $391.28 million versus $433.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
  • Segment EBITDA- Food Ingredients: $61.69 million compared to the $81.32 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment EBITDA- Feed Ingredients: $106.81 million compared to the $141.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment EBITDA- Fuel Ingredients: $18.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.16 million.
  • Segment EBITDA- Corporate: -$21.52 million compared to the -$18.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Darling have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

