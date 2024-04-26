We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) reached $6.44, with a -0.31% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.
Heading into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 4.15% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.9% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.04% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 266.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $76.7 million, indicating a 34.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Adma Biologics is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Adma Biologics is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.02, which means Adma Biologics is trading at a discount to the group.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.