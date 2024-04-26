We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) standing at $62.83, reflecting a -0.7% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.46% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.64%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 18.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.36, marking a 40.98% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.8 billion, up 28.29% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $16.04 billion, indicating changes of +35.29% and +23.49%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Sea Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.45, which means Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.