Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Lifeway Foods (LWAY - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $21.49, demonstrating a +0.28% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.
The the stock of dairy and cheese company has risen by 10.86% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lifeway Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $43 million, showing a 13.46% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1 per share and a revenue of $180 million, signifying shifts of +33.33% and +12.41%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lifeway Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Lifeway Foods boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Lifeway Foods is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.43. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.73.
The Food - Dairy Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.