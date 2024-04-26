Back to top

Teladoc (TDOC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) reported revenue of $646.13 million, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.49, compared to -$0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $636.98 million, representing a surprise of +1.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Teladoc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • U.S. Integrated Care Members: 91.8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 89.85 million.
  • BetterHelp Paying Users: 0.42 million versus 0.43 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Chronic Care Program Enrollment: 1.12 million compared to the 1.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member: $1.38 compared to the $1.38 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Visits: 4,600,000 compared to the 5,056,574 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $377.11 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $370.07 million.
  • Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp: $269.02 million compared to the $267.37 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services: $5.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.46 million.
  • Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services: $263.71 million compared to the $261.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue by Type- Other: $88.96 million versus $82.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Type- Access fees: $557.17 million compared to the $555.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp: $15.47 million versus $15.44 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Teladoc here>>>

Shares of Teladoc have returned -10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

