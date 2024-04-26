Back to top

DexCom (DXCM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) reported revenue of $921 million, up 24.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $911.2 million, representing a surprise of +1.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DexCom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- United States: $653.20 million compared to the $650.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- International: $267.80 million compared to the $261.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hardware: $66.70 million versus $92.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.6% change.
  • Revenue- Sensor and other: $854.30 million versus $821.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.1% change.
Shares of DexCom have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

