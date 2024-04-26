Gilead (GILD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Gilead Sciences (
GILD Quick Quote GILD - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.69 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.32, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.49, the EPS surprise was +11.41%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Gilead performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Product Sales- AmBisome- U.S. $14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +133.3%. Product Sales- Vemlidy- U.S: $95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $88.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%. Product Sales- Descovy- U.S: $371 million compared to the $415.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year. Product Sales- Trodelvy- U. S: $206 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $232.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%. Product Sales- Yescarta- Total: $380 million compared to the $373.08 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Product Sales- Biktarvy- Total: $2.95 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%. Product Sales- Trodelvy- Total: $309 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $323.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.2%. Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues: $39 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $51.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.2%. Revenues- Product sales: $6.65 billion versus $6.30 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Product Sales- Tecartus- Total: $100 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $100.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%. Product Sales- Total HIV: $4.34 billion versus $4.31 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Product Sales- Odefsey- Total: $310 million versus $294.67 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Gilead here>>>
Shares of Gilead have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Gilead (GILD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.69 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.32, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.49, the EPS surprise was +11.41%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Gilead performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Gilead here>>>
- Product Sales- AmBisome- U.S. $14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +133.3%.
- Product Sales- Vemlidy- U.S: $95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $88.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
- Product Sales- Descovy- U.S: $371 million compared to the $415.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year.
- Product Sales- Trodelvy- U. S: $206 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $232.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%.
- Product Sales- Yescarta- Total: $380 million compared to the $373.08 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
- Product Sales- Biktarvy- Total: $2.95 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
- Product Sales- Trodelvy- Total: $309 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $323.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.2%.
- Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues: $39 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $51.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.2%.
- Revenues- Product sales: $6.65 billion versus $6.30 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
- Product Sales- Tecartus- Total: $100 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $100.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.
- Product Sales- Total HIV: $4.34 billion versus $4.31 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
- Product Sales- Odefsey- Total: $310 million versus $294.67 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
Shares of Gilead have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.