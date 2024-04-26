Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Employers Holdings (EIG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Employers Holdings (EIG - Free Report) reported $223.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $217.46 million, representing a surprise of +2.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Employers Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loss and LAE ratio: 63% versus 64.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Combined Ratio: 101.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 102.1%.
  • Net investment income: $26.80 million versus $27.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
  • Net premiums earned: $184.90 million versus $190.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
Shares of Employers Holdings have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

